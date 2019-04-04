Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.99 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 48.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,759,000 after acquiring an additional 668,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 48.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,759,000 after purchasing an additional 668,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,764,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,452,000 after purchasing an additional 401,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,521,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

