Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Declining revenues from the Institutional Client Services division remain a hindrance to the bottom-line expansion for Goldman. Notably, Goldman has been embroiled in the heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves, along with cost-control efforts, will continue to strengthen the overall business. Nevertheless, dependence on overseas revenue is a headwind.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.57.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $200.86 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $262.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 7,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

