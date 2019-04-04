Zacks: Futu Holdings Ltd (FHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Futu an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.62 price target for the company.

NASDAQ FHL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 603,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,411. Futu has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

