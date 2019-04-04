Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.86). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.17) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($3.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.22.

UROV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 625,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $7,097,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UROV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,122. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

