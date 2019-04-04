Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will announce $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.05. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total value of $150,342.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $139,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,228,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 133,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,128. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $193.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

