Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZRX shares. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AzurRx BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.44% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,811. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

