Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Ryerson reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryerson.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Ryerson stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $350.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ryerson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ryerson by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryerson by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

