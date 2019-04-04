Zacks: Analysts Expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Briggs & Stratton posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Briggs & Stratton.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $505.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.71 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on shares of Briggs & Stratton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Briggs & Stratton from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of BGG stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 285,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,674. The company has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert purchased 10,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGG. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.