Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $221,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,069,000 after buying an additional 53,146 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,753,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,069,000 after buying an additional 53,146 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the period. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. 633,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,313. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

