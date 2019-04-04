Yogaworks (YOGA) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Imperial Capital

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) had its target price cut by Imperial Capital from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Yogaworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Get Yogaworks alerts:

Shares of Yogaworks stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 37,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.68. Yogaworks has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 million. Yogaworks had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yogaworks will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.