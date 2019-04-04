Yogaworks (YOGA) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Imperial Capital

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) had its target price cut by Imperial Capital from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Yogaworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.
Shares of Yogaworks stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 37,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.68. Yogaworks has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.46.
About Yogaworks
YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.
