Xperi (XPER) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.85

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 8284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPER. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Xperi from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Xperi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Xperi alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xperi by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 155.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xperi by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 102.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/xperi-xper-hits-new-12-month-high-at-24-85.html.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.