Xilinx (XLNX) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.26.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

