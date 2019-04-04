Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.88.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

