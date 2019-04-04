WP Carey (WPC) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of WP Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.77 on Monday. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $60.87 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a net margin of 49.68% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,757,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $71,249,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WP Carey by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,559,000 after purchasing an additional 561,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WP Carey by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 552,238 shares during the period. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

