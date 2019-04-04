Worldpay (WP) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

WP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Worldpay from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Worldpay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

Shares of NYSE WP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,889. Worldpay has a 1-year low of $70.41 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,020,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,849 shares of company stock worth $8,250,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WP. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 6,149.3% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,225,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,819,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 1,948.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,277,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,814,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

