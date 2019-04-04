Wizz Air (WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WIZZ. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,419.25 ($44.68).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,120.38 ($40.77) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,814 ($49.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59), for a total transaction of £2,181,600 ($2,850,646.81).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

