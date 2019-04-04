Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Windstream from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.48 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Windstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen lowered Windstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Windstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Windstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Windstream during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Windstream by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Windstream by 93,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Windstream stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Windstream has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $9.18.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

