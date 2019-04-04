William Blair Weighs in on CommVault Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CommVault Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.23. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $184.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,353,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Al Bunte sold 64,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $4,351,805.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 486,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,972,524.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $93,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,236.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,806. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

