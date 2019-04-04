Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Major Shareholder Purchases $29,999,996.60 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 1,401,869 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $29,999,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,401,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,999,996.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WLKP opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $734.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $335.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,931 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,632,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 64,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $445,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

