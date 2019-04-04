Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (HIO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 269476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,643 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $255,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 813,674 shares of company stock worth $3,792,556 in the last 90 days.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

