West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th.

NYSE WST opened at $111.80 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

