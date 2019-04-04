Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werner Enterprises has been benefiting from robust growth in its truckload segment. Notably, truckload revenues, which contribute to the majority of the top line, grew 15% in 2018. The company’s focus on improving its operational efficiency through investments in new trucks and trailers is laudable. To this end, it aims at maintaining a relatively young fleet of trucks and trailers compared with those of its counterparts. Additionally, Werner Enterprises’ measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are impressive. Its low leverage ratio is another positive. However, the company’s high operating expenses might hamper bottom-line growth in the first quarter of 2019. Detailed results will be available on Apr 25. Werner's high capital expenses might further dent the bottom line. Moreover, weakness in the truckload freight environment compared to the year ago period might affect its first-quarter results. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WERN. ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $34.48 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $646.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,090,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

