Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Caleres (CAL)

4/2/2019 – Caleres was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

3/27/2019 – Caleres was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

3/22/2019 – Caleres was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2019 – Caleres had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Caleres was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/22/2019 – Caleres was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2019 – Caleres had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Shares of CAL opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Caleres Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $720.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3,574.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

