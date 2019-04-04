Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MSA Safety (MSA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) recently:

4/2/2019 – MSA Safety was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2019 – MSA Safety was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2019 – MSA Safety was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/20/2019 – MSA Safety was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/14/2019 – MSA Safety was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2019 – MSA Safety was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/22/2019 – MSA Safety had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2019 – MSA Safety was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/7/2019 – MSA Safety was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company's core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. "

NYSE:MSA opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $81.31 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,545,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

