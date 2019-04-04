Weatherford International plc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (WFT)

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

WFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weatherford International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.46 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

Weatherford International stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weatherford International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,245,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Weatherford International by 1,297.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 468,876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 295.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 47,848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 12.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,510,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 49,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

