Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,744 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 69.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at about $925,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 240,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/waterstone-financial-inc-wsbf-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.