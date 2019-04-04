Warburg Research Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (JST)

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOST Werke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.17 ($54.84).

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €32.25 ($37.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $480.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 52 week high of €39.15 ($45.52).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

