Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) a €38.60 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €38.60 ($44.88) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s current price.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €26.72 ($31.07) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €30.90 ($35.93) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.94 ($37.14).

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €26.86 ($31.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €24.78 ($28.81) and a 52-week high of €32.36 ($37.63).

About Deutsche EuroShop

We are the only public company in Germany that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. We invest only in carefully chosen properties. High quality standards and a high degree of flexibility are just as important to us as sustained earnings growth from index- and turnover-linked rental contracts.

