Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) a €38.60 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €38.60 ($44.88) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s current price.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €26.72 ($31.07) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €30.90 ($35.93) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.94 ($37.14).

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €26.86 ($31.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €24.78 ($28.81) and a 52-week high of €32.36 ($37.63).

We are the only public company in Germany that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. We invest only in carefully chosen properties. High quality standards and a high degree of flexibility are just as important to us as sustained earnings growth from index- and turnover-linked rental contracts.

