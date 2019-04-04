Wallbridge Mining (WM) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 2,189,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,308,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 million and a P/E ratio of -48.13.
In other Wallbridge Mining news, Director William Warren Holmes sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,748,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,049,580. Also, Director Parviz Farsangi sold 84,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$27,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,500 shares in the company, valued at C$108,960. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,000 shares of company stock worth $267,648.
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.
