Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $67.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,903. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624,703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

