Wageworks Inc (WAGE) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Wageworks worth $34,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Wageworks by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wageworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.
Wageworks stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 513,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Wageworks Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $56.80.
Wageworks Profile
WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.
