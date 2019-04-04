Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Waddell & Reed Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. Waddell & Reed Financial has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

WDR opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director Dennis E. Logue sold 5,000 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

