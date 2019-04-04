Vuzix (VUZI) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 855,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 329,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several analysts have commented on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $77.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 270.24% and a negative return on equity of 57.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Vuzix Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,671,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 355,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming.

