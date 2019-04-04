Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $8,097,733.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VNO opened at $68.85 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $59.48 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $543.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

