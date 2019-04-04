Voise Reaches Market Capitalization of $413,556.00 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Voise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. Voise has a market capitalization of $413,556.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voise has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Voise Profile

Voise’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,625,806 tokens. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

