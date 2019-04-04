Vitae One Day Volume Hits $2,958.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Vitae has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00009305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $2,958.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020350 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 14,369,222 coins and its circulating supply is 14,368,033 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.