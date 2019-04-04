VirtualCoin Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (VC)

VirtualCoin (CURRENCY:VC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. VirtualCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,251.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VirtualCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VirtualCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VirtualCoin

VirtualCoin (CRYPTO:VC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. VirtualCoin’s total supply is 10,064,287 coins. VirtualCoin’s official Twitter account is @PRVirtualCoin

Buying and Selling VirtualCoin

VirtualCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

