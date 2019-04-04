Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) Director Peter Lavoy Sells 2,500 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Peter Lavoy sold 2,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,156.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VLGEA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,048. The firm has a market cap of $386.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter worth $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 45.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/village-super-market-inc-vlgea-director-peter-lavoy-sells-2500-shares.html.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.