Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) Director Peter Lavoy Sells 2,500 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Peter Lavoy sold 2,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,156.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VLGEA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,048. The firm has a market cap of $386.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $32.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/village-super-market-inc-vlgea-director-peter-lavoy-sells-2500-shares.html.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.
Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.