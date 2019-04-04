View Hits Market Cap of $384,045.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. View has a total market cap of $384,045.00 and $1,458.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. One View token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, View has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00385893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.01734403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00251568 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About View

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . The official website for View is view.ly

Buying and Selling View

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

