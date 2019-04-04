Victory Capital (VCTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.96

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 174834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $18.00 price objective on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 10,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 452.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 158,242 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

