Versum Materials (VSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versum Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Versum Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Versum Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE:VSM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,031. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.11. Versum Materials has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.69 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 135.80%. Versum Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Versum Materials will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 2,706.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,206,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,813 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

