Veritex (VBTX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Veritex has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $105,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Huddleston bought 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.04 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.