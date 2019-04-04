Verint Systems (VRNT) vs. Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Critical Contrast

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Nextgen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 5.37% 12.77% 5.62% Nextgen Healthcare 1.80% 10.66% 6.96%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verint Systems and Nextgen Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 Nextgen Healthcare 1 1 2 0 2.25

Verint Systems presently has a consensus price target of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Nextgen Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextgen Healthcare is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verint Systems and Nextgen Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.23 billion 3.21 $65.99 million $2.32 26.03 Nextgen Healthcare $531.02 million 2.08 $2.42 million $0.57 29.98

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nextgen Healthcare. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextgen Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Nextgen Healthcare on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web; network intelligence suite, which generates critical intelligence of data captured from various network and open sources; and situational intelligence software enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

