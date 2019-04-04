Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 1,637,049 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 94.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,637,049 shares during the quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,993,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.10. 32,380,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,777,232. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $45.72.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

