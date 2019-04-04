Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,960,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,835,000 after buying an additional 145,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.28. The company had a trading volume of 909,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,515. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/vanguard-growth-etf-vug-shares-sold-by-nadler-financial-group-inc.html.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.