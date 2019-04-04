Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo-shares-sold-by-smith-moore-co.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.