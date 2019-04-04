ValuEngine Upgrades STMicroelectronics (STM) to Hold

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of STM opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,205,000 after purchasing an additional 359,324 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 164.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 783,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,671 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,668,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 595,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 73,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

