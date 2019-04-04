ValuEngine Lowers United Utilities Group (UUGRY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

UUGRY stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

