ValuEngine Lowers United Utilities Group (UUGRY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

UUGRY stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

