ValuEngine Lowers Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) to Hold

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

