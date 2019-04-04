ValuEngine Downgrades Berry Petroleum (BRY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 76,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $886,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

